England 6, China 1

England 3 3 — 6 China 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, England, Russo, (James), 4th minute; 2, England, Hemp, (James), 26th; 3, England, James, (Greenwood), 41st.

Second Half_4, China, Shuang, (penalty kick), 57th; 5, England, James, (Carter), 65th; 6, England, Kelly, (James), 77th; 7, England, Daly, (Coombs), 84th.

Goalies_England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck; China, Yu Zhu, Xu Huan, Hongyan Pan.

Yellow Cards_Bronze, England, 56th.

Referee_Casey Reibelt. Assistant Referees_Ramina Tsoi, Heba Saadieh, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

A_13,497.

