Dolphins extend DT Zach Sieler through 2026 season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2026 season, they announced Sunday.

Since joining the team off waivers in 2019, Sieler has appeared in 53 games with 33 starts. The 27-year-old has totaled 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Dolphins.

Last season, Sieler finished tied for fifth among all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high 70 tackles.

He is dealing with a minor injury that Miami coach Mike McDaniel called “not anything serious.” He missed Saturday’s preseason finale against Jacksonville.

Sieler had been set to become a free agent after this season.

The Dolphins also had been hoping to sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a contract extension. Wilkins is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and has not participated in team drills or preseason games amid contract negotiations. He will get $10.7 million this season, according to Spotrac.com.

“When Christian tells me he is ready to go, he’ll be ready to go,” McDaniel said last week. “I’m not worried about anything other than the guys on the practice field each and every day. Very hopeful that things work themselves out, but it’s also, I try to stay in my lane with coaching the player.”

