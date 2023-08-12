Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (45-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (45-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (7-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -314, Rockies +249; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles is 69-46 overall and 36-20 in home games. The Dodgers have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .340.

Colorado is 45-71 overall and 20-41 on the road. The Rockies have a 30-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .346 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 43 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Mookie Betts is 14-for-39 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 9-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .305 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .205 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin/hamstring), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.