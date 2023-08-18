Dodgers open 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (63-59, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Miami Marlins (63-59, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-10, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -147, Marlins +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 74-46 record overall and a 41-20 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Miami is 63-59 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Marlins have a 47-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 15-for-39 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 10-0, .283 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.