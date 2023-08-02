Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams to miss remainder of the season due to fractured ankle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right ankle in Tuesday’s loss to San Francisco.

He was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Adams entered to start the eighth inning, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle. Manager Torey Lovullo said he knew the injury was serious when he went out to the mound and the pitcher couldn’t put any weight on the foot.

“We’re definitely going to miss Austin,” Lovullo said. “But as I’ve said before, when somebody goes down via injuries, it’s time for somebody to step up, there’s going to be an opportunity for somebody to get some big outs in that bullpen and somebody will emerge.”

Adams was 0-1 with a 5.71 ERA with 22 strikeouts and eight walks over 27 appearances spanning 17 1/3 innings.

