Diamondbacks play the Rockies looking to stop road skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-73, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD; Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -148, Rockies +124

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies looking to stop a seven-game road skid.

Colorado is 46-73 overall and 26-30 in home games. The Rockies have a 22-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 29-29 record in road games and a 59-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 23-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 27 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 53 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 6-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .271 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 13-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .178 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jurickson Profar: day-to-day (knee), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

