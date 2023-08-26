Diamondbacks host the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (67-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Cincinnati Reds (67-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brett Kennedy (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona is 68-61 overall and 34-31 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 36-29 in road games and 67-63 overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .278 batting average, and has 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 63 RBI. Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl has a .275 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 19 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs. Matt McLain is 10-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 9-1, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.