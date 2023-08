Denmark 2, Haiti 0

Denmark 1 1 — 2 Haiti 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Denmark, Harder, (penalty kick), 22nd minute. Second Half_2,…

Denmark 1 1 — 2 Haiti 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Denmark, Harder, (penalty kick), 22nd minute.

Second Half_2, Denmark, Troelsgaard, (Gejl Jensen), 90th+10.

Goalies_Denmark, Lene Christensen, Kathrine Ostergaard Larsen, Maja Bay Ostergaard; Haiti, Kerly Theus, Nahomie Ambroise, Lara Sophia Larco.

Yellow Cards_Holmgaard, Denmark, 66th.

Referee_Hyeon Jeong Oh. Assistant Referees_Mi-suk Park, Makoto Bozono, Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari. 4th Official_Akhona Zennith Makalima.

A_17,897.

