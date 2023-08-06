DeChambeau latest to join list of sub-60 rounds in golf

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):
PGA TOUR
58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.
59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.
59 — Chip Beck, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.
59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.
59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.
59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.
59 — Jim Furyk, second round, 2013 BMW Championship.
59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.
59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.
59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.
59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.
59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.
LPGA TOUR
59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.
EUROPEAN TOUR
59 — Oliver Fisher, second round, 2018 Portugal Masters.
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
58 — x-Bryson DeChambeau, final round, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier.
KORN FERRY TOUR
58 — x-Stephan Jaeger, first round, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic.
59 — Notah Begay III, second round, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational.
59 — Doug Dunakey, second round, 1998 Miami Valley Open.
59 — x-Jason Gore, second round, 2005 Cox Classic.
59 — Will Wilcox, fourth round, 2013 Utah Championship.
59 — Russell Knox, second round, 2013 Boise Open.
59 — Sam Saunders, first round, 2017 Web.com Tour Championship.
59 — Mac Meissner, second round, 2023 Lecom Suncoast Classic.
59 — Michael Feagles, first round, 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
59 — Kevin Sutherland, second round, 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
EUROPEAN SENIOR TOUR
59 — Miguel Angel Martin, second round, 2018 MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles.
JAPAN GOLF TOUR
58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, fourth round, 2010 The Crowns.
58 — S.H. Kim, fourth round, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am.
59 — x-Masahiro Kuramoto, first round, 2003 Acom International.
59 — Yuta Ikeda, first round, 2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am.
EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR
58 — Alejandro del Rey, second round, 2021 Swiss Challenge.
59 — x-Adrien Mork, second round, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic.
59 — Nicolo Ravano, second round, 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana.
SUNSHINE TOUR
59 — x-Peter Karmis, third round, 2009 Lombard Insurance Classic.
59 — Casey Jarvis, third round, 2023 Stella Artois Players Championship.
CANADIAN TOUR
58 — x-Jason Bohn, fourth round, 2001 Bayer Championship.
59 — Gresyon Sigg, fourth round, 2019 GolfBC Championship.
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA
59 — Drew Nesbitt, second round, 2018 JHSF Brazil Open.
PRO GOLF TOUR (GERMANY)
59 — x-Martin Kaymer, second round, 2006 Habsberg Classic.
59 — x-Robin Kind, second round, 2015 Sparkassen Open.
59 — x-Hinrich Arkenau, first round, 2017 Sparkassen Open.
PGA EUROPRO TOUR
59 — x-Jack South, final round, 2021 Motocaddy Masters.
ALPS TOUR
57 — x-David Carey, first round, 2019 Cervino Open.
59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, final round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni.
NORDIC GOLF LEAGUE
59 — x-Jens Dantorp, second round, 2011 Bravo Tours Open.
ASIAN DEVELOPMENT TOUR
59 — Sutijet Kooratanapisan, final round, 2017 Singha Phuket Open.
JAPAN CHALLENGE TOUR
59 — Kaigo Tamaki, first round, 2022 Delight Works JGTO Final.
ALL THAILAND GOLF TOUR
59 — x-Phacara Khongwatmai, first round, 2021 Singha Pattaya Open.
PROFESSIONAL GOLF TOUR OF INDIA
59 — Ashok Kumar, first round, 2010 Tata Open.
