Dallas visits Connecticut following Thomas’ 26-point game

Dallas Wings (16-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (21-9, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -4.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Dallas Wings after Alyssa Thomas scored 26 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 91-81 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Sun have gone 9-4 in home games. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 8.0.

The Wings are 6-8 in road games. Dallas leads the WNBA with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 91-81 in the last matchup on Aug. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.1 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Sabally is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

