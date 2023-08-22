Dallas plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak

Dallas Wings (18-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-17, 9-8 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dallas Wings (18-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-17, 9-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -6.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 9-8. Minnesota is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wings are 9-7 in conference matchups. Dallas is third in the WNBA scoring 87.0 points per game while shooting 43.8%.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Lynx 107-67 in their last meeting on July 12. Natasha Howard led the Wings with 28 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.3 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

