Dallas hosts Connecticut on home losing streak

Connecticut Sun (21-8, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-14, 9-7 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -2.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to end its three-game home skid with a win over Connecticut.

The Wings are 9-6 in home games. Dallas averages 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Sun are 12-4 on the road. Connecticut ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 26 the Sun won 88-83 led by 32 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 91.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

