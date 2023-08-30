Cubs and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (74-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-62, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20…

Milwaukee Brewers (74-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-62, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.65 ERA, .88 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 36-31 record in home games and a 70-62 record overall. The Cubs have a 47-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 74-58 overall and 36-31 in road games. The Brewers have a 52-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-37 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .282 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI. Willy Adames is 15-for-41 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.