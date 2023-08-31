Crystal Palace signs goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on Thursday on a five-year contract. The 26-year-old…

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on Thursday on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old Henderson joined United as as a 14-year-old but never became a regular with the first team, having had six different loan spells since 2016. He made a total of 29 appearances for United in all competitions.

United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan this offseason to replace longtime No. 1 David de Gea.

Palace reportedly paid an initial transfer free of 15 million pounds for Henderson.

“I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started,” Henderson told the Palace website. “There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.”

