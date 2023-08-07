Connecticut visits Seattle after Loyd’s 32-point performance

Connecticut Sun (20-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-20, 5-8 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (20-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-20, 5-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Connecticut Sun after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Seattle Storm’s 97-91 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm have gone 2-12 in home games. Seattle ranks seventh in the WNBA with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 1.6 offensive boards.

The Sun are 11-3 on the road. Connecticut is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 6 the Sun won 93-73 led by 16 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Loyd scored 22 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 24.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.8 points for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.