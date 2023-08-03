Connecticut visits Indiana following Cannon’s 23-point game

Connecticut Sun (19-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (19-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Connecticut Sun after Emma Cannon scored 23 points in the Indiana Fever’s 72-71 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 4-9. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.5.

The Sun are 10-3 in conference games. Connecticut is the best team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 78.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 81-78 on May 30. Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 9.9 points and five assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Alyssa Thomas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

