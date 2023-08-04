Connecticut visits Indiana, aims for 20th victory this season

Connecticut Sun (19-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (19-7, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -7.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut will aim for its 20th victory of the season when the Sun face the Indiana Fever.

The Fever are 4-9 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana allows 85.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Sun are 10-3 in conference matchups. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won 81-78 in the last meeting on May 30. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 22 points, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

