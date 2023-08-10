Connecticut takes on Phoenix after Bonner’s 21-point showing

Connecticut Sun (21-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-20, 2-12 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Connecticut Sun (21-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-20, 2-12 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -7.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Phoenix Mercury after DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points in the Sun’s 81-69 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury are 7-7 in home games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 83.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Sun have gone 12-3 away from home. Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA scoring 83.9 points per game while shooting 44.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 72-66 in the last matchup on July 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 9.4 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

