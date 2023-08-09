Connecticut puts road win streak on the line against Phoenix

Connecticut Sun (21-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-20, 2-12 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (21-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-20, 2-12 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Sun take on Phoenix.

The Mercury are 7-7 in home games. Phoenix is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Sun are 12-3 on the road. Connecticut ranks fifth in the WNBA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 3.2.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mercury defeated the Sun 72-66 in their last meeting on July 19. Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 17 points, and DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is averaging 18 points and 4.8 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

