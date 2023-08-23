Connecticut hosts New York following Laney’s 22-point game

New York Liberty (25-7, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-10, 13-3 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (25-7, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-10, 13-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Connecticut Sun after Betnijah Laney scored 22 points in the Liberty’s 85-63 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sun have gone 13-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Liberty are 13-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 88.0 points per game while shooting 45.5%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 89-81 on June 27. Breanna Stewart scored 24 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Stewart is averaging 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

