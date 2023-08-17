Connecticut hosts Dallas following Sabally’s 28-point game

Dallas Wings (16-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (21-9, 11-3 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (16-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (21-9, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Connecticut Sun after Satou Sabally scored 28 points in the Wings’ 91-81 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 9-4 in home games. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points.

The Wings are 6-8 in road games. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 9.8.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 91-81 in the last matchup on Aug. 13. Sabally led the Wings with 28 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.3 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Sabally is averaging 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

