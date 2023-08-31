Cincinnati Reds claim outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers from Yankees

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds claimed Harrison Bader off waivers from the New York Yankees on Thursday, adding a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds claimed Harrison Bader off waivers from the New York Yankees on Thursday, adding a speedy center fielder for the final month of their attempt to reach playoffs.

A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader hit .240 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 84 games with New York this year. Bader strained his left oblique in spring training and didn’t make his season debut until May 2. He was sidelined between May 29 and June 20 with a strained right hamstring.

He has a $4.7 million salary and the Reds will assume $783,333 he is owed for the final 31 days of the season. Bader is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Bader was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five homers in nine postseason games for the Yankees.

“It just means so much to me to be a New York City kid playing in the Bronx for the Yankees and, yeah, it’s just really special for a lot of reasons,” Bader said in Detroit. “So, there’s just a lot of good moments and I’m just really excited because regardless of the situation, no one can ever take the fact that I put that uniform on, growing up in that city, which means a lot to me. … I’m just very very excited and thankful for the opportunity and, man, that was special.”

His departure clears the way for 20-year-old prospect Jasson Domínguez to be promoted to the Yankees and play center field.

