Chicago visits New York after Ionescu’s 31-point game

Chicago Sky (12-16, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Chicago Sky after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-61 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty are 11-3 in conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.6.

The Sky are 3-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is third in the WNBA averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from downtown. Marina Mabrey leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 86-82 on June 4, with Kahleah Copper scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 24.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

