Chicago visits Dallas after Ogunbowale’s 27-point showing

Chicago Sky (10-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-11, 9-6 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (10-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-11, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Chicago Sky after Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points in the Dallas Wings’ 76-65 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Wings have gone 9-3 in home games. Dallas is the Western leader with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 9.2.

The Sky have gone 5-6 away from home. Chicago averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7- when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sky won 94-88 in the last matchup on May 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Courtney Williams is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.