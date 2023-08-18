Chicago takes on Atlanta, aims to end 3-game slide

Chicago Sky (12-18, 3-12 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (15-16, 9-8 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (12-18, 3-12 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (15-16, 9-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three in a row.

The Dream are 9-8 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18.4 assists per game led by Allisha Gray averaging 3.3.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 3-12. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Dream won 88-77 in the last matchup on July 10. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 32 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10.1 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

