Chicago faces Dallas for non-conference showdown

Chicago Sky (10-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-11, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings host Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky in out-of-conference play.

The Wings have gone 9-4 in home games. Dallas is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Sky are 6-6 on the road. Chicago is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Sabally is averaging 17.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Williams is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 22.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

