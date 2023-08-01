Chelsea reinforces midfield by signing Ugochukwu from Rennes for $30M

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea strengthened its midfield options Tuesday by signing 19-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu from French club Rennes for a…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea strengthened its midfield options Tuesday by signing 19-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu from French club Rennes for a reported 23.5 million pounds ($30 million).

The France under-19 international has signed a seven-year deal and follows strikers Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku and winger Angelo Gabriel in joining Chelsea this offseason.

Ugochukwu made his senior debut for Rennes in 2021 and made 60 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring one goal in the French league.

Chelsea needed to reinforce its midfield after losing Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this offseason.

