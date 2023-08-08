Live Radio
Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss ‘extended period’ because of knee surgery

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 3:33 PM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old France international joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of $66 million.

Nkunku sustained the injury during Chelsea’s preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Chelsea, which spent heavily last season with disappointing results, issued a brief statement that Nkunku had undergone an operation “and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”

Nkunku has made 10 appearances for France and played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.

