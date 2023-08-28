Cardinals take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (61-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-75, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (61-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-75, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (10-9, 2.79 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-9, 8.61 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -188, Cardinals +159; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres on Monday to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 56-75 record overall and a 28-37 record at home. The Cardinals are 36-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 61-70 record overall and a 26-37 record in road games. The Padres have a 46-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 25 home runs, 109 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .260 for the Padres. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-28 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .201 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Padres: 3-7, .187 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jacob Barnes: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.