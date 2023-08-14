Cardinals place Steven Matz on 15-day IL, will give Adam Wainwright another start

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Monday.

Matz reported some soreness after his start Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.

“In the immediate future we know he’s going to be shut down for a minimum of 15 days,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “I would imagine it’s probably no throw for at least three weeks and then we’ll probably reevaluate at that point.”

The Cardinals also announced Adam Wainwright will make another start. Wainwright is two wins shy of 200 in his career, including a 3-7 record with an 8.38 ERA this season.

Wainwright gave up eight runs before being pulled with no outs in the second inning on Friday night. It was his second-straight start with seven or more runs allowed and his seventh loss of the season. He hasn’t won since June 17.

“We’ve talked to him,” Mozeliak said. “It’s tough because we all have great respect for Adam and what he’s meant to the franchise, but we also have to give ourselves a chance to at least win every time we send someone out there. The last couple of starts have been troubling. They’ve been difficult.”

Wainwright is scheduled to throw the series opener Thursday against the New York Mets.

“He understands that he knows he’s got to do better,” Mozeliak said. “He’s appreciated that he’s getting an opportunity but he understands that things could change.”

In his previous start before Friday, Wainwright allowed seven runs and nine hits in three innings against Colorado.

Matz (4-7) earned the win over Kansas City. He allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in a 5-4 victory. He struck out five. It was his fourth consecutive quality start. In that stretch, he’s 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings.

“He was throwing really well for us,” Mozeliak said. “I think he was building some momentum. And then for this to happen, he’s certainly disappointed. We’re disappointed. We’ve taken a lot of kicks this year and this is one of them.”

Entering Monday’s game against Oakland, the Cardinals are 52-66, last in the NL Central and 12 1/2 games out of first place. The Athletics are 33-85 with the worst record in the majors.

