Brown and Cowley take leads into final round of ISPS Handa World Invitational

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — English golfers Daniel Brown and Gabriella Cowley will take leads into the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which is co-sanctioned by the European tour and LPGA Tour.

Brown started the third round with a six-shot lead on Saturday and maintained that advantage after making birdie on two of his last three holes for a 3-under 67. His nearest challengers are Alex Fitzpatrick (67) and Wilco Nienaber (63), with Adrian Otageui (66) a stroke further back.

The No. 384-ranked Brown, who tied for seventh in the Barbasol Championship on the European tour and PGA Tour, has never won a European tour event.

Cowley shot 5-under 67 and was on 6 under overall, one stroke clear of Ryann O’Toole of the United States (68) and Esther Henseleit of Germany (69).

American player Marissa Steen, who led after round three, dropped into a tie for 11th and six shots off the lead after shooting 75.

The parkland Galgorm Castle Golf Club and the links at Castlerock Golf Club are staging the tournament. Every men’s and women’s player played one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action takes place at Galgorm for the final two rounds.

