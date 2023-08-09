Brewers and Rockies play, winner secures 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (45-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-54, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10…

Colorado Rockies (45-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.82 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -232, Rockies +190; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 32-27 record in home games and a 61-54 record overall. The Brewers have gone 21-10 in games decided by one run.

Colorado has a 20-38 record on the road and a 45-68 record overall. The Rockies have a 30-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .289 for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 6-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs while hitting .256 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (illness), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.