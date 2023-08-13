Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record as Liberty beat Fever 100-89

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help the New York…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 100-89 on Sunday and set a franchise record for wins in a season.

Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Liberty, Betnijah Laney scored 12 and Sabrina Ionescu 10. Courtney Vandersloot scored just four points on 1-of-7 shooting but finished with 14 assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and Erica Wheeler 21 to lead Indiana. Aliyah Boston added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

MYSTICS 83, SKY 76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to help Washington snap a three-game skid.

Sykes added six assists and five steals. Queen Egbo made 7 of 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Mystics, and Tianna Hawkins added 13 points.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 17 points, Marina Mabrey scored 15 and Courtney Williams 13. Elizabeth Williams finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Alanna Smith added 10 points and 10 boards.

STORM 81, MERCURY 71

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 17 points and Seattle pulled away to beat Phoenix.

Magbegor made 8 of 13 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Kia Nurse scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and Mercedes Russell added 10 rebounds and eight points for the Storm.

Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, Moriah Jefferson scored 14, and Brittney Griner added 12 points and 10 rebounds — her second consecutive double-double and seventh of the season. Diana Taurasi scored just five points on 2-of-10 shooting but had seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block.

ACES 86, DREAM 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points to lead five Las Vegas players in double figures and the Aces got their 20th consecutive regular season home win.

Jackie Young scored 17 points, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray each had 13 points for Las Vegas (27-3) and Cayla George tied her season-high with 11 points. Kiah Stokes added 12 rebounds to go along with five points and two blocks.

The Aces, who the longest active home win streak in the WNBA, are two wins shy of the single-season record for wins set by the 2014 Phoenix Mercury, who went 29-5.

Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker 13 and Rhyne Howard 12 for Atlanta (15-16), which has lost three straight and five of six. Nia Coffey added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wilson, who also had nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks, moved past current Aces head coach Becky Hammon for second all time on the franchise’s career scoring list with 3,485 points. Sophia Young-Malcolm (is tops with 4,000 points when the franchise was located in San Antonio.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.