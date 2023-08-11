Live Radio
Brazil international Fred to leave Man United and join Fenerbahce

The Associated Press

August 11, 2023, 3:36 PM

LONDON (AP) — Brazil midfielder Fred is about to end his five-year spell at Manchester United by joining Fenerbahce.

Fred will move to the Turkish club subject to passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms and receiving international clearance, United said Friday. He will fly out to Istanbul on Saturday.

Fred joined from Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and made 213 appearances in all competitions.

He would have faced increased competition in midfield this season with United signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

