Braves take win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (87-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 236 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -135, Dodgers +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 83-49 record overall and a 46-21 record at home. The Dodgers are 65-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 43-23 on the road and 87-45 overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .502.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .342 batting average, and has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 59 walks and 90 RBI. Mookie Betts is 22-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .590. Marcell Ozuna is 16-for-38 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .313 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

