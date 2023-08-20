Braves play the Giants after Rosario’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (64-59, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-42, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (64-59, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (3-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -250, Giants +204; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants after Eddie Rosario’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Atlanta is 80-42 overall and 42-20 at home. The Braves have hit 234 total home runs to lead the NL.

San Francisco has a 29-31 record in road games and a 64-59 record overall. The Giants have a 37-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 74 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 RBI for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 12-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .297 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

Giants: 2-8, .209 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.