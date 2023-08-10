Braves bring 2-1 series lead over Pirates into game 4

Atlanta Braves (72-40, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35…

Atlanta Braves (72-40, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (8-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -207, Pirates +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 51-63 overall and 27-30 in home games. The Pirates are 39-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 72-40 record overall and a 35-20 record on the road. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .342.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .461. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-38 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 6-4, .297 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

