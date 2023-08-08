Boston leads Indiana against Los Angeles after 25-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (10-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-21, 4-11 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Los Angeles Sparks (10-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-21, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Aliyah Boston scored 25 points in the Indiana Fever’s 82-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 2-9 in home games. Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 79.8 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Sparks are 3-10 on the road. Los Angeles is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Fever 81-68 in their last matchup on July 27. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 25 points, and Erica Wheeler led the Fever with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.