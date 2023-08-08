Bonner scores 14 of her 21 points in the 2nd quarter, Sun cruise past the Storm 81-69

SEATTLE (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals…

SEATTLE (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 81-69 on Tuesday.

Rebecca Allen added 13 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 10 for Connecticut (21-7), which has won three straight games. Bonner finished with four 3-pointers on just six attempts.

Bonner scored 14 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 50-34 lead. Seattle scored just 14 points in the second quarter.

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 11 points for Seattle (7-21), which continues its four-game homestand on Thursday. Ezi Magbegor had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had eight points and 12 rebounds. Loyd, the WNBA scoring leader at 24.9 points per game, was just 5 of 18 from the field with four turnovers.

Seattle forward Gabby Williams suffered a left foot injury in the second quarter and did not return.

