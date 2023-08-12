Live Radio
Boeing Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 12, 2023, 8:05 PM

Saturday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

Second Round

Stephen Ames 67-67—134
Steven Alker 69-66—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67—135
Timothy O’Neal 70-66—136
Kevin Sutherland 66-70—136
Tim Herron 69-68—137
Notah Begay 73-65—138
Dicky Pride 72-66—138
Vijay Singh 69-69—138
Ernie Els 71-68—139
Richard Green 69-70—139
Bernhard Langer 69-70—139
Fred Couples 69-71—140
Glen Day 69-71—140
Scott McCarron 70-70—140
Paul Stankowski 70-70—140
Woody Austin 66-75—141
K.J. Choi 69-72—141
Paul Goydos 71-70—141
Shane Bertsch 69-73—142
Alex Cejka 73-69—142
Scott Dunlap 73-69—142
Keith Horne 72-70—142
John Huston 69-73—142
Thongchai Jaidee 74-68—142
Lee Janzen 71-71—142
Michael Jonzon 73-69—142
Justin Leonard 71-71—142
Kirk Triplett 73-69—142
Y.E. Yang 69-73—142
Stuart Appleby 72-71—143
Jason Bohn 73-70—143
Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143
Carlos Franco 74-69—143
Harrison Frazar 68-75—143
Tom Gillis 71-72—143
Billy Mayfair 72-71—143
Colin Montgomerie 70-73—143
Ken Tanigawa 71-72—143
Mario Tiziani 72-71—143
Willie Wood 70-73—143
Marco Dawson 70-74—144
Ken Duke 72-72—144
Bob Estes 73-71—144
Rod Pampling 73-71—144
Tim Petrovic 69-75—144
Wes Short 74-70—144
Matt Gogel 73-72—145
Jerry Kelly 70-75—145
Rob Labritz 73-72—145
Scott Parel 73-72—145
Jeff Maggert 72-75—147
David McKenzie 76-71—147
Brett Quigley 71-76—147
Jeff Sluman 70-77—147
Esteban Toledo 73-74—147
Steve Flesch 74-74—148
Steve Jones 75-73—148
Boo Weekley 75-73—148
Charlie Wi 75-73—148
Chris DiMarco 76-73—149
Robert Karlsson 72-77—149
David Branshaw 73-77—150
Fred Funk 77-73—150
Duffy Waldorf 73-77—150
Harold Wallace 77-73—150
Tim Ailes 74-77—151
Billy Andrade 80-71—151
Mark Calcavecchia 76-75—151
Harry Rudolph 71-80—151
Olin Browne 79-73—152
Brian Cooper 78-75—153
Dan Forsman 77-76—153
Robert Gamez 78-77—155
Mark O’Meara 80-75—155
Rocco Mediate 83-74—157
Tom Pernice 83-81—164
Davis Love III 70-WD

