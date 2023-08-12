Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72
Second Round
|Stephen Ames
|67-67—134
|Steven Alker
|69-66—135
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-67—135
|Timothy O’Neal
|70-66—136
|Kevin Sutherland
|66-70—136
|Tim Herron
|69-68—137
|Notah Begay
|73-65—138
|Dicky Pride
|72-66—138
|Vijay Singh
|69-69—138
|Ernie Els
|71-68—139
|Richard Green
|69-70—139
|Bernhard Langer
|69-70—139
|Fred Couples
|69-71—140
|Glen Day
|69-71—140
|Scott McCarron
|70-70—140
|Paul Stankowski
|70-70—140
|Woody Austin
|66-75—141
|K.J. Choi
|69-72—141
|Paul Goydos
|71-70—141
|Shane Bertsch
|69-73—142
|Alex Cejka
|73-69—142
|Scott Dunlap
|73-69—142
|Keith Horne
|72-70—142
|John Huston
|69-73—142
|Thongchai Jaidee
|74-68—142
|Lee Janzen
|71-71—142
|Michael Jonzon
|73-69—142
|Justin Leonard
|71-71—142
|Kirk Triplett
|73-69—142
|Y.E. Yang
|69-73—142
|Stuart Appleby
|72-71—143
|Jason Bohn
|73-70—143
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-71—143
|Carlos Franco
|74-69—143
|Harrison Frazar
|68-75—143
|Tom Gillis
|71-72—143
|Billy Mayfair
|72-71—143
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-73—143
|Ken Tanigawa
|71-72—143
|Mario Tiziani
|72-71—143
|Willie Wood
|70-73—143
|Marco Dawson
|70-74—144
|Ken Duke
|72-72—144
|Bob Estes
|73-71—144
|Rod Pampling
|73-71—144
|Tim Petrovic
|69-75—144
|Wes Short
|74-70—144
|Matt Gogel
|73-72—145
|Jerry Kelly
|70-75—145
|Rob Labritz
|73-72—145
|Scott Parel
|73-72—145
|Jeff Maggert
|72-75—147
|David McKenzie
|76-71—147
|Brett Quigley
|71-76—147
|Jeff Sluman
|70-77—147
|Esteban Toledo
|73-74—147
|Steve Flesch
|74-74—148
|Steve Jones
|75-73—148
|Boo Weekley
|75-73—148
|Charlie Wi
|75-73—148
|Chris DiMarco
|76-73—149
|Robert Karlsson
|72-77—149
|David Branshaw
|73-77—150
|Fred Funk
|77-73—150
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-77—150
|Harold Wallace
|77-73—150
|Tim Ailes
|74-77—151
|Billy Andrade
|80-71—151
|Mark Calcavecchia
|76-75—151
|Harry Rudolph
|71-80—151
|Olin Browne
|79-73—152
|Brian Cooper
|78-75—153
|Dan Forsman
|77-76—153
|Robert Gamez
|78-77—155
|Mark O’Meara
|80-75—155
|Rocco Mediate
|83-74—157
|Tom Pernice
|83-81—164
|Davis Love III
|70-WD
