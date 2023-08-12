Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Saturday At Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72 Second Round Stephen Ames 67-67—134 Steven Alker…

Saturday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

Second Round

Stephen Ames 67-67—134 Steven Alker 69-66—135 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67—135 Timothy O’Neal 70-66—136 Kevin Sutherland 66-70—136 Tim Herron 69-68—137 Notah Begay 73-65—138 Dicky Pride 72-66—138 Vijay Singh 69-69—138 Ernie Els 71-68—139 Richard Green 69-70—139 Bernhard Langer 69-70—139 Fred Couples 69-71—140 Glen Day 69-71—140 Scott McCarron 70-70—140 Paul Stankowski 70-70—140 Woody Austin 66-75—141 K.J. Choi 69-72—141 Paul Goydos 71-70—141 Shane Bertsch 69-73—142 Alex Cejka 73-69—142 Scott Dunlap 73-69—142 Keith Horne 72-70—142 John Huston 69-73—142 Thongchai Jaidee 74-68—142 Lee Janzen 71-71—142 Michael Jonzon 73-69—142 Justin Leonard 71-71—142 Kirk Triplett 73-69—142 Y.E. Yang 69-73—142 Stuart Appleby 72-71—143 Jason Bohn 73-70—143 Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143 Carlos Franco 74-69—143 Harrison Frazar 68-75—143 Tom Gillis 71-72—143 Billy Mayfair 72-71—143 Colin Montgomerie 70-73—143 Ken Tanigawa 71-72—143 Mario Tiziani 72-71—143 Willie Wood 70-73—143 Marco Dawson 70-74—144 Ken Duke 72-72—144 Bob Estes 73-71—144 Rod Pampling 73-71—144 Tim Petrovic 69-75—144 Wes Short 74-70—144 Matt Gogel 73-72—145 Jerry Kelly 70-75—145 Rob Labritz 73-72—145 Scott Parel 73-72—145 Jeff Maggert 72-75—147 David McKenzie 76-71—147 Brett Quigley 71-76—147 Jeff Sluman 70-77—147 Esteban Toledo 73-74—147 Steve Flesch 74-74—148 Steve Jones 75-73—148 Boo Weekley 75-73—148 Charlie Wi 75-73—148 Chris DiMarco 76-73—149 Robert Karlsson 72-77—149 David Branshaw 73-77—150 Fred Funk 77-73—150 Duffy Waldorf 73-77—150 Harold Wallace 77-73—150 Tim Ailes 74-77—151 Billy Andrade 80-71—151 Mark Calcavecchia 76-75—151 Harry Rudolph 71-80—151 Olin Browne 79-73—152 Brian Cooper 78-75—153 Dan Forsman 77-76—153 Robert Gamez 78-77—155 Mark O’Meara 80-75—155 Rocco Mediate 83-74—157 Tom Pernice 83-81—164 Davis Love III 70-WD

