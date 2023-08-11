Live Radio
Boeing Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 11, 2023, 9:42 PM

Friday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

First Round

Woody Austin 34-32—66
Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66
Stephen Ames 34-33—67
Harrison Frazar 34-34—68
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-33—68
Steven Alker 34-35—69
Shane Bertsch 34-35—69
K.J. Choi 34-35—69
Fred Couples 37-32—69
Glen Day 35-34—69
Richard Green 35-34—69
Tim Herron 35-34—69
John Huston 35-34—69
Bernhard Langer 37-32—69
Tim Petrovic 34-35—69
Vijay Singh 36-33—69
Y.E. Yang 35-34—69
Marco Dawson 33-37—70
Jerry Kelly 37-33—70
Davis Love III 33-37—70
Scott McCarron 35-35—70
Colin Montgomerie 37-33—70
Timothy O’Neal 36-34—70
Jeff Sluman 35-35—70
Paul Stankowski 35-35—70
Willie Wood 37-33—70
Ernie Els 36-35—71
Tom Gillis 35-36—71
Paul Goydos 36-35—71
Lee Janzen 35-36—71
Justin Leonard 36-35—71
Brett Quigley 34-37—71
Harry Rudolph 34-37—71
Ken Tanigawa 37-34—71
Stuart Appleby 34-38—72
Paul Broadhurst 34-38—72
Ken Duke 36-36—72
Keith Horne 36-36—72
Robert Karlsson 40-32—72
Jeff Maggert 35-37—72
Billy Mayfair 35-37—72
Dicky Pride 36-36—72
Mario Tiziani 38-34—72
Notah Begay 38-35—73
Jason Bohn 36-37—73
David Branshaw 35-38—73
Alex Cejka 36-37—73
Scott Dunlap 36-37—73
Bob Estes 37-36—73
Matt Gogel 36-37—73
Michael Jonzon 36-37—73
Rob Labritz 37-36—73
Rod Pampling 36-37—73
Scott Parel 37-36—73
Esteban Toledo 36-37—73
Kirk Triplett 37-36—73
Duffy Waldorf 35-38—73
Tim Ailes 39-35—74
Steve Flesch 35-39—74
Carlos Franco 37-37—74
Thongchai Jaidee 37-37—74
Wes Short 36-38—74
Steve Jones 40-35—75
Boo Weekley 39-36—75
Charlie Wi 39-36—75
Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76
Chris DiMarco 37-39—76
David McKenzie 40-36—76
Dan Forsman 38-39—77
Fred Funk 37-40—77
Harold Wallace 38-39—77
Brian Cooper 39-39—78
Robert Gamez 39-39—78
Olin Browne 41-38—79
Billy Andrade 37-43—80
Mark O’Meara 42-38—80
Rocco Mediate 43-40—83
Tom Pernice 44-39—83

