Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72
First Round
|Woody Austin
|34-32—66
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-33—66
|Stephen Ames
|34-33—67
|Harrison Frazar
|34-34—68
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|35-33—68
|Steven Alker
|34-35—69
|Shane Bertsch
|34-35—69
|K.J. Choi
|34-35—69
|Fred Couples
|37-32—69
|Glen Day
|35-34—69
|Richard Green
|35-34—69
|Tim Herron
|35-34—69
|John Huston
|35-34—69
|Bernhard Langer
|37-32—69
|Tim Petrovic
|34-35—69
|Vijay Singh
|36-33—69
|Y.E. Yang
|35-34—69
|Marco Dawson
|33-37—70
|Jerry Kelly
|37-33—70
|Davis Love III
|33-37—70
|Scott McCarron
|35-35—70
|Colin Montgomerie
|37-33—70
|Timothy O’Neal
|36-34—70
|Jeff Sluman
|35-35—70
|Paul Stankowski
|35-35—70
|Willie Wood
|37-33—70
|Ernie Els
|36-35—71
|Tom Gillis
|35-36—71
|Paul Goydos
|36-35—71
|Lee Janzen
|35-36—71
|Justin Leonard
|36-35—71
|Brett Quigley
|34-37—71
|Harry Rudolph
|34-37—71
|Ken Tanigawa
|37-34—71
|Stuart Appleby
|34-38—72
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-38—72
|Ken Duke
|36-36—72
|Keith Horne
|36-36—72
|Robert Karlsson
|40-32—72
|Jeff Maggert
|35-37—72
|Billy Mayfair
|35-37—72
|Dicky Pride
|36-36—72
|Mario Tiziani
|38-34—72
|Notah Begay
|38-35—73
|Jason Bohn
|36-37—73
|David Branshaw
|35-38—73
|Alex Cejka
|36-37—73
|Scott Dunlap
|36-37—73
|Bob Estes
|37-36—73
|Matt Gogel
|36-37—73
|Michael Jonzon
|36-37—73
|Rob Labritz
|37-36—73
|Rod Pampling
|36-37—73
|Scott Parel
|37-36—73
|Esteban Toledo
|36-37—73
|Kirk Triplett
|37-36—73
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-38—73
|Tim Ailes
|39-35—74
|Steve Flesch
|35-39—74
|Carlos Franco
|37-37—74
|Thongchai Jaidee
|37-37—74
|Wes Short
|36-38—74
|Steve Jones
|40-35—75
|Boo Weekley
|39-36—75
|Charlie Wi
|39-36—75
|Mark Calcavecchia
|39-37—76
|Chris DiMarco
|37-39—76
|David McKenzie
|40-36—76
|Dan Forsman
|38-39—77
|Fred Funk
|37-40—77
|Harold Wallace
|38-39—77
|Brian Cooper
|39-39—78
|Robert Gamez
|39-39—78
|Olin Browne
|41-38—79
|Billy Andrade
|37-43—80
|Mark O’Meara
|42-38—80
|Rocco Mediate
|43-40—83
|Tom Pernice
|44-39—83
