Boeing Classic Tour Scores

Friday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

First Round

Woody Austin 34-32—66 Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66 Stephen Ames 34-33—67 Harrison Frazar 34-34—68 Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-33—68 Steven Alker 34-35—69 Shane Bertsch 34-35—69 K.J. Choi 34-35—69 Fred Couples 37-32—69 Glen Day 35-34—69 Richard Green 35-34—69 Tim Herron 35-34—69 John Huston 35-34—69 Bernhard Langer 37-32—69 Tim Petrovic 34-35—69 Vijay Singh 36-33—69 Y.E. Yang 35-34—69 Marco Dawson 33-37—70 Jerry Kelly 37-33—70 Davis Love III 33-37—70 Scott McCarron 35-35—70 Colin Montgomerie 37-33—70 Timothy O’Neal 36-34—70 Jeff Sluman 35-35—70 Paul Stankowski 35-35—70 Willie Wood 37-33—70 Ernie Els 36-35—71 Tom Gillis 35-36—71 Paul Goydos 36-35—71 Lee Janzen 35-36—71 Justin Leonard 36-35—71 Brett Quigley 34-37—71 Harry Rudolph 34-37—71 Ken Tanigawa 37-34—71 Stuart Appleby 34-38—72 Paul Broadhurst 34-38—72 Ken Duke 36-36—72 Keith Horne 36-36—72 Robert Karlsson 40-32—72 Jeff Maggert 35-37—72 Billy Mayfair 35-37—72 Dicky Pride 36-36—72 Mario Tiziani 38-34—72 Notah Begay 38-35—73 Jason Bohn 36-37—73 David Branshaw 35-38—73 Alex Cejka 36-37—73 Scott Dunlap 36-37—73 Bob Estes 37-36—73 Matt Gogel 36-37—73 Michael Jonzon 36-37—73 Rob Labritz 37-36—73 Rod Pampling 36-37—73 Scott Parel 37-36—73 Esteban Toledo 36-37—73 Kirk Triplett 37-36—73 Duffy Waldorf 35-38—73 Tim Ailes 39-35—74 Steve Flesch 35-39—74 Carlos Franco 37-37—74 Thongchai Jaidee 37-37—74 Wes Short 36-38—74 Steve Jones 40-35—75 Boo Weekley 39-36—75 Charlie Wi 39-36—75 Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76 Chris DiMarco 37-39—76 David McKenzie 40-36—76 Dan Forsman 38-39—77 Fred Funk 37-40—77 Harold Wallace 38-39—77 Brian Cooper 39-39—78 Robert Gamez 39-39—78 Olin Browne 41-38—79 Billy Andrade 37-43—80 Mark O’Meara 42-38—80 Rocco Mediate 43-40—83 Tom Pernice 44-39—83

