Blake Snell fans 9 in 7 shutout innings, Cooper drives in 3 as Padres beat the Cardinals 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blake Snell struck out nine in seven shutout innings and Garrett Cooper had three hits and three RBIs to lift the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

San Diego’s victory came after being swept in a three-game series against Milwaukee.

“It’s good. I like the way I finished,” Snell said. “It’s a win. It feels good. We’ve just got to put it together. I’m hoping we can win here and get back home and win there in front of our fans and get something going.”

St. Louis lost for the 10th time in 12 games. The Cardinals have been outscored 26-4 in their last four games — all losses.

Snell (11-9), who threw five or more innings in his 19th straight start, allowed just two hits and improved to 2-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals.

“He knew we needed it and he was up for it,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s a strikeout waiting to happen. He doesn’t panic. He gets a lot of swing and miss.”

Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning and earned his 28th save. He improved to 16 for 16 in save situations against St. Louis.

Adam Wainwright (3-10) surrendered just one run on eight hits in six innings. Wainwright, who turns 42 on Wednesday, has been stuck on 198 career victories since June 17. The veteran right-hander has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in his farewell season. He has made 10 starts trying to record his elusive 199th win.

“He pitched extremely well,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He did his part.”

Wainwright fell to 6-1 in 12 career regular-season games (10 starts) against the Padres at Busch Stadium. He has never allowed a home run in 71 2/3 innings.

“That’s a tough team over there,” Wainwright said. “Their record doesn’t reflect the kind of talent they have.”

San Diego went ahead 1-0 in the sixth on single to right by former Cardinal Matt Carpenter, scoring Fernando Tatis, Jr. Right fielder Jordan Walker threw a strike to third baseman Nolan Arenado to get Xander Bogaerts for the second out.

“That stinking Carp,” Wainwright said, tongue in cheek. “I’m going to send him room service at 4 this morning or something.”

The Cardinals loaded the bases with a double and a walk, but Wainwright escaped further damage by getting a fielder’s choice.

The Padres added a run in the seventh off Andre Pallante. Cooper hit his second single and drove in Tatis, who had two hits, for a 2-0 lead. Cooper drove in two runs in the ninth with a one-out single with the bases loaded.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 22nd homer of the season off Robert Suarez with one out in the eighth inning.

HOW TO GET OUT OF A JAM

St. Louis loaded the bases on a leadoff single and two walks after a pop out in the fourth. Andrew Knizner was up 3-0 in the count before going down swinging on a 96 mph fastball. Then, Snell stranded the runners by striking out Walker on three pitches, all breaking balls. “It was fun to get out of that,” Snell said.

WELCOME BACK

Carpenter was warmly greeted as Wainwright stepped off the mound and the fans applauded in his second visit to St. Louis since he reached free agency. He played in three games last summer with the Yankees at Busch. Carpenter hit seventh and was the DH. It was his second start in the last month. He singled in his first at-bat and followed that with a walk and an RBI single. “That was fun,” Carptenter said. “It’s a step in the right direction. I have a lot of great memories here and have had a lot of great moments. Adam did a great job tonight. It was nice to face an old friend. We just found a way to win.

ROSTER MOVE

Padres: Recalled rookie RPH Matt Waldron from Triple-A El Paso. Waldron is 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA in two starts for the Padres this season.

Cardinals: Activated RHP Drew VerHagen off the bereavement list. … St. Louis optioned RHP James Naile to Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. The 37-year-old Darvish (8-10, 4.56) threw 75 pitches Friday against Milwaukee before leaving the game.

Cardinals: LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness) is scheduled for rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Memphis. … RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm tightness) finished a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Springfield and hopes to be activated Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.70) threw six scoreless innings in his last start on Aug. 24 in a 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Cardinals: LHP Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.86) will be making his first career start and appearance against the Padres. Thompson earned his first win as a starting pitcher in the major leagues by battling through five innings and allowing two runs on six hits in a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

