Bellingham scores twice in Real Madrid win for 3 goals in 2 games since Spain move

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham’s double led Real Madrid’s 3-1 fightback at Almeria on Saturday, taking his tally to three goals in two games since arriving to the Spanish league.

The 20-year-old England midfielder debuted for Madrid last weekend with a goal to seal victory at Athletic Bilbao in their season opener.

He improved on that superb start for the 14-time European champion with his brace and an assist at Almeria to help overturn an early goal by the modest host.

Vinícius Júnior added a third goal to seal the victory after he received the ball from Bellingham.

Bellingham, who joined Madrid on a 130-million-euro ($142 million) move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, scored eight goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Wearing the No. 5 of Madrid great Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham has immediately taken on a leading role on the field in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

