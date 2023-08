Basketball World Cup schedule

The schedule of games at the Basketball World Cup, which starts Friday in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (all times…

Listen now to WTOP News

The schedule of games at the Basketball World Cup, which starts Friday in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (all times EDT):

Friday, Aug. 25

Angola vs. Italy, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Finland vs. Australia, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

Mexico vs. Montenegro, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Latvia vs. Lebanon, at Jakarta, 5:15 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan, at Okinawa, 8:10 a.m.

Egypt vs. Lithuania, at Manila, 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. France, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

Jordan vs. Greece, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Iran vs. Brazil, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, at Okinawa, 7:30 a.m.

Serbia vs. China, at Manila, 8 a.m.

United States vs. New Zealand, at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Ivory Coast, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Australia vs. Germany, at Okinawa, 4:30 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Egypt, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Lebanon vs. Canada, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Philippines vs. Angola, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Japan vs. Finland, at Okinawa, 8:10 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Mexico, at Manila, 8:30 a.m.

France vs. Latvia, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Jordan, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Iran, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Georgia vs. Slovenia, at Okinawa, 7:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Greece vs. United States, at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

Brazil vs. Spain, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland, at Okinawa, 3:30 a.m.

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Egypt vs. Mexico, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Lebanon vs. France, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Australia vs. Japan, at Okinawa, 7:10 a.m.

Philippines vs. Italy, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, at Manila, 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Latvia, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Georgia vs. Venezuela, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

United States vs. Jordan, at Manila, 4:40 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Brazil, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, at Okinawa, 7:30 a.m.

China vs. Puerto Rico, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

Iran vs. Spain, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Eight games for teams that do not advance out of first round

Friday, Sept. 1

Eight second-round games

Saturday, Sept. 2

Eight games for teams that do not advance out of first round

Sunday, Sept. 3

Eight second-round games

Monday, Sept. 4

No games scheduled

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Two quarterfinal games in Manila

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Two quarterfinal games in Manila

Thursday, Sept. 7

Two games for quarterfinal losers

Friday, Sept. 8

Two semifinal games in Manila

Saturday, Sept. 9

Two games for quarterfinal losers

Sunday, Sept. 10

Third-place game at Manila, 4:30 a.m.

Championship game at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.