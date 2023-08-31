All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|.612
|1½
|Toronto
|73
|61
|.545
|10½
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|New York
|65
|68
|.489
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|.478
|5
|Detroit
|59
|74
|.444
|9½
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|94
|.304
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|76
|57
|.571
|_
|Houston
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|Texas
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|12½
|Oakland
|39
|95
|.291
|37½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|87
|45
|.659
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|13½
|Miami
|66
|67
|.496
|21½
|Washington
|62
|72
|.463
|26
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|Pittsburgh
|61
|73
|.455
|13½
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|49
|.629
|_
|San Francisco
|69
|64
|.519
|14½
|Arizona
|69
|65
|.515
|15
|San Diego
|62
|72
|.463
|22
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|34½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Houston 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
Atlanta 7, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
