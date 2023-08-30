All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|83
|49
|.629
|_
|Tampa Bay
|81
|52
|.609
|2½
|Toronto
|72
|61
|.541
|11½
|Boston
|69
|64
|.519
|14½
|New York
|64
|68
|.485
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|69
|64
|.519
|_
|Cleveland
|63
|70
|.474
|6
|Detroit
|59
|73
|.447
|9½
|Chicago
|52
|81
|.391
|17
|Kansas City
|41
|93
|.306
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|75
|57
|.568
|_
|Texas
|75
|57
|.568
|_
|Houston
|76
|58
|.567
|_
|Los Angeles
|63
|70
|.474
|12½
|Oakland
|39
|94
|.293
|36½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|86
|45
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|58
|.561
|12½
|Miami
|66
|66
|.500
|20½
|Washington
|62
|71
|.466
|25
|New York
|60
|73
|.451
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|58
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|70
|62
|.530
|4
|Cincinnati
|68
|66
|.507
|7
|Pittsburgh
|60
|73
|.451
|14½
|St. Louis
|57
|76
|.429
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|49
|.626
|_
|San Francisco
|69
|63
|.523
|13½
|Arizona
|69
|64
|.519
|14
|San Diego
|62
|71
|.466
|21
|Colorado
|49
|83
|.371
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Houston 6, Boston 2
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 3, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Garrett 7-5) at Washington (Adon 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Avila 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.