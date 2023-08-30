All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 49 .629 _ Tampa Bay 81 52 .609 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 49 .629 _ Tampa Bay 81 52 .609 2½ Toronto 72 61 .541 11½ Boston 69 64 .519 14½ New York 64 68 .485 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 69 64 .519 _ Cleveland 63 70 .474 6 Detroit 59 73 .447 9½ Chicago 52 81 .391 17 Kansas City 41 93 .306 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 75 57 .568 _ Texas 75 57 .568 _ Houston 76 58 .567 _ Los Angeles 63 70 .474 12½ Oakland 39 94 .293 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 86 45 .656 _ Philadelphia 74 58 .561 12½ Miami 66 66 .500 20½ Washington 62 71 .466 25 New York 60 73 .451 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 58 .561 _ Chicago 70 62 .530 4 Cincinnati 68 66 .507 7 Pittsburgh 60 73 .451 14½ St. Louis 57 76 .429 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 49 .626 _ San Francisco 69 63 .523 13½ Arizona 69 64 .519 14 San Diego 62 71 .466 21 Colorado 49 83 .371 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Houston 6, Boston 2

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Garrett 7-5) at Washington (Adon 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Avila 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

