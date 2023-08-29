All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 82 49 .626 _ Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 82 49 .626 _ Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 2½ Toronto 72 60 .545 10½ Boston 69 63 .523 13½ New York 63 68 .481 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 69 63 .523 _ Cleveland 62 70 .470 7 Detroit 59 72 .450 9½ Chicago 52 80 .394 17 Kansas City 41 92 .308 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 75 56 .573 _ Texas 74 57 .565 1 Houston 75 58 .564 1 Los Angeles 63 69 .477 12½ Oakland 38 94 .288 37½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 85 45 .654 _ Philadelphia 73 58 .557 12½ Miami 66 65 .504 19½ Washington 61 71 .462 25 New York 60 72 .455 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 57 .565 _ Chicago 69 62 .527 5 Cincinnati 68 65 .511 7 Pittsburgh 59 73 .447 15½ St. Louis 56 76 .424 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 81 49 .623 _ Arizona 69 63 .523 13 San Francisco 68 63 .519 13½ San Diego 62 70 .470 20 Colorado 49 82 .374 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 13, Boston 5

Seattle 7, Oakland 0

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-7) at Baltimore (Gibson 13-7), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 1-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 14, Colorado 4

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 9-10), 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 5-13), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

