All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 49 .623 _ Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 2 Toronto 71 60 .542 10½ Boston 69 62 .527 12½ New York 62 68 .477 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 68 63 .519 _ Cleveland 62 69 .473 6 Detroit 59 71 .454 8½ Chicago 52 79 .397 16 Kansas City 41 91 .311 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 74 56 .569 _ Texas 73 57 .562 1 Houston 74 58 .561 1 Los Angeles 63 68 .481 11½ Oakland 38 93 .290 36½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 84 45 .651 _ Philadelphia 72 58 .554 12½ Miami 66 65 .504 19 Washington 61 70 .466 24 New York 60 71 .458 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 73 57 .562 _ Chicago 69 61 .531 4 Cincinnati 68 64 .515 6 Pittsburgh 58 73 .443 15½ St. Louis 56 75 .427 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 49 .620 _ Arizona 69 62 .527 12 San Francisco 67 63 .515 13½ San Diego 61 70 .466 20 Colorado 49 81 .377 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1

Houston 17, Detroit 4

Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings

Seattle 3, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-3) at Boston (Bello 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-5) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Miami 2, Washington 1

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 5-6) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-10) at Colorado (Lambert 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

