All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|81
|48
|.628
|_
|Tampa Bay
|79
|52
|.603
|3
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|10½
|Boston
|69
|61
|.531
|12½
|New York
|62
|67
|.481
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|69
|.469
|6
|Detroit
|59
|70
|.457
|7½
|Chicago
|51
|79
|.392
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|90
|.313
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|73
|56
|.566
|_
|Texas
|73
|56
|.566
|_
|Houston
|73
|58
|.557
|1
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|10½
|Oakland
|38
|92
|.292
|35½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|44
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|58
|.550
|13½
|Miami
|65
|65
|.500
|20
|Washington
|61
|69
|.469
|24
|New York
|59
|71
|.454
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|72
|57
|.558
|_
|Chicago
|68
|61
|.527
|4
|Cincinnati
|68
|63
|.519
|5
|Pittsburgh
|58
|72
|.446
|14½
|St. Louis
|56
|74
|.431
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|49
|.617
|_
|Arizona
|68
|62
|.523
|12
|San Francisco
|66
|63
|.512
|13½
|San Diego
|61
|69
|.469
|19
|Colorado
|48
|81
|.372
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 15, Kansas City 2
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Houston 9, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Texas 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6
Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
