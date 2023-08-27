All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 48 .628 _ Tampa Bay 79 52 .603 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 48 .628 _ Tampa Bay 79 52 .603 3 Toronto 71 59 .546 10½ Boston 69 61 .531 12½ New York 62 67 .481 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 67 63 .515 _ Cleveland 61 69 .469 6 Detroit 59 70 .457 7½ Chicago 51 79 .392 16 Kansas City 41 90 .313 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 73 56 .566 _ Texas 73 56 .566 _ Houston 73 58 .557 1 Los Angeles 63 67 .485 10½ Oakland 38 92 .292 35½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 84 44 .656 _ Philadelphia 71 58 .550 13½ Miami 65 65 .500 20 Washington 61 69 .469 24 New York 59 71 .454 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 57 .558 _ Chicago 68 61 .527 4 Cincinnati 68 63 .519 5 Pittsburgh 58 72 .446 14½ St. Louis 56 74 .431 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 49 .617 _ Arizona 68 62 .523 12 San Francisco 66 63 .512 13½ San Diego 61 69 .469 19 Colorado 48 81 .372 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 15, Kansas City 2

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Houston 9, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Texas 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.