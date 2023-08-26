All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 80 48 .625 _ Tampa Bay 78 52 .600 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 80 48 .625 _ Tampa Bay 78 52 .600 3 Toronto 70 59 .543 10½ Boston 68 61 .527 12½ New York 62 66 .484 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 67 62 .519 _ Cleveland 61 68 .473 6 Detroit 59 69 .461 7½ Chicago 50 79 .388 17 Kansas City 41 89 .315 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 72 56 .563 _ Texas 72 56 .563 _ Houston 72 58 .554 1 Los Angeles 62 67 .481 10½ Oakland 38 91 .295 34½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 44 .654 _ Philadelphia 70 58 .547 13½ Miami 65 64 .504 19 Washington 60 69 .465 24 New York 59 70 .457 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 71 57 .555 _ Chicago 67 61 .523 4 Cincinnati 67 63 .515 5 Pittsburgh 58 71 .450 13½ St. Louis 56 73 .434 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 48 .622 _ Arizona 68 61 .527 12 San Francisco 66 62 .516 13½ San Diego 61 68 .473 19 Colorado 48 80 .375 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Houston 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 12, Texas 2

Seattle 7, Kansas City 5

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-6) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Washington 7, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 7, San Diego 3

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-7) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 10-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

